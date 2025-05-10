Operation Sindoor: Karnataka govt cracks down on fake, provocative content online

Bengaluru: In the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Karnataka government has moved to curb the spread of false and provocative content online.

The state Home Ministry is holding a high-level meeting with the Internal Security Division (ISD) and the Department of Information Technology to formulate a response.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara, speaking to the media in Bengaluru, said, “I have convened a meeting with the ISD regarding the growing spread of fake news in the state. IT Minister Priyank Kharge will also be participating.”

Parameshwara expressed concern over the circulation of misleading and inflammatory content on social media.

“Old videos are being reposted, provocative content is being shared, and false narratives are being pushed. The meeting will focus on identifying technical measures to counter this trend,” he added.

The move comes as the Karnataka Police filed an FIR on Friday against Muneer Khan Qureshi, a resident of Kumbarpet in Kolar, for allegedly calling the Pahalgam terror attack a “pre-planned act” by the central government.

According to police, Qureshi uploaded a YouTube video claiming that the attack, which killed 26 people, was orchestrated to polarise Hindu voters ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

In a separate incident, a medical college student in Karnataka was booked for allegedly posting a “pro-Pakistan” message on social media. Following public outrage, especially from Hindu organisations, an FIR was registered under Sections 152 (actions endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity) and 197(3)(5) (imputations prejudicial to national integration) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police said the student later issued a public apology, expressing deep regret.

Amid the heightened tensions, Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has appealed to his supporters not to celebrate his birthday on May 15.

“In this sensitive time, when our soldiers are risking their lives to fight terrorism, I request everyone not to celebrate my birthday,” he said.

“I will not be in town that day. Please refrain from visiting my residence or office, and avoid putting up banners or hoardings. Let us stand united in support of our armed forces and pray for their safe return,” he added.