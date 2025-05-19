Operation Sindoor on train tickets; Oppn says govt ‘selling military like product’

A political controversy has erupted over Indian Railways tickets featuring ‘Operation Sindoor’ and a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of exploiting the military operation for political gain ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

The advertisement on the tickets features Modi with a slogan: “Operation Sindoor ne aatank ke khilaf ladai me ek nayi lakeer kheech di hai, ek naya paimana, new normal taye kar diya hai (Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line in the fight against terror… a new benchmark, a new normal has been set).”

Another line in saffron reads, “Five years of a government committed to ending terrorism and extremism,” linking military actions to the incumbent government’s record.

Piyush Babele, media advisor to senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath, shared a photo of an IRCTC e-ticket on the social media platform X.

“This is an example of how advertisement-obsessed the Modi government is. They are using ‘Operation Sindoor’ as an advertisement on railway tickets. They are selling even the military’s valour like a product. This isn’t patriotism — it’s bargaining,” Babele wrote.

The ticket, booked for the Bhopal-Jhansi route on May 17 in the third AC coach of the Sampark Kranti Express, displays an image of PM Modi alongside a caption highlighting ‘Operation Sindoor’.

Babele further alleged that since India successfully executed Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, the saffron party has been attempting to use the Indian Armed Forces’ achievements for electoral advantage.

“While India has traditionally refrained from politicising the armed forces, BJP leaders first made irresponsible statements, and now this, railway tickets turned into promotional material featuring Modi’s photo and statement,” he said.

“This is a blatant use of the military for political benefit in the upcoming Bihar elections. Such practices must be immediately banned,” he added.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Kunwar Danish Ali also took to social media to criticise the advertisement.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees war and martyrdom as opportunities. While innocent civilians bled and brave soldiers risked everything to counter Pakistan, a new poster was launched. No names or faces of the martyrs—just Modi’s image and promotion. Is this not the height of self-obsession?” he wrote on X.

Matter of pride: Railway Board

Railway Board official Dilip Kumar argued that the display of the ‘message’ was a gesture of pride for the armed forces. “We are proud of our armed forces for successfully carrying out Operation Sindoor. The entire country is celebrating their bravery. As a tribute, Indian Railways decided to highlight this message on tickets and illuminate stations with the tricolour showcasing Operation Sindoor. It’s a nationwide campaign to spread the message of the operation’s success,” he was quoted by India Today.

When questioned about the Congress party’s objection, Kumar said, “Operation Sindoor’s success is a matter of immense national pride. We believe this story should reach every corner of India, and for that purpose, we are running a campaign.”

IRCTC PRO VK Bhatti told Dainik Bhaskar English that the message printed on tickets is not an advertisement but simply a message being shared with the public.

‘Advertisement-obsessed’: Oppn hits back

Opposition parties have condemned it as blatant politicisation of military operations for electoral gain. Many social media users also found it in poor taste.

Manickam Tagore, AICC member and Congress’s Lok Sabha whip, commented on X, “#OperationSindoor is now being sold like a shampoo printed on railway tickets, advertised like a product.” He also asked, “While Trump claims 4 times he mediated and a #ceasefire was achieved, Modi won’t deny it once. No denial, just marketing.”

Babele accused the government of being “advertisement-obsessed” and “selling the military’s valour like a product,” specifically to woo voters in Bihar.