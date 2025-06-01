Operation Sindoor: Uttam demands clarity on reports of fighter jets downed

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation minister and senior Congress leader N Uttam Kumar Reddy has called on the Central government to provide a clear explanation regarding reports that an Indian fighter jet, possibly a Rafale, was shot down during Operation Sindoor.

This demand comes after Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan reportedly confirmed the incident in an interview with Bloomberg.

Reddy stated, “We welcome the safe return of Indian Air Force pilots after successfully completing their missions. However, the central government must clarify the reports that our fighter jet has been downed. The government should also reveal how many Pakistani fighter jets were shot down.”

He pointed out that when a Bloomberg reporter questioned General Chauhan about the downing of fighter jets and the reasons behind it, the CDS responded that the causes and mistakes involved are very important.

The minister criticised the BJP for allegedly targeting Congress leaders as “unpatriotic” whenever they raise such questions.

“If our leader Rahul Gandhi had made the same statement, the BJP leaders would have launched a massive campaign against him. Democratic accountability is crucial in this operation. It should not be linked to patriotism. Will they question the patriotism of CDS Anil Chauhan? No one is more patriotic than the Gandhi family,” Reddy asserted.

He further highlighted that the Gandhi family has a history of sacrificing their lives for the country’s integrity and that BJP leaders have no right to question their patriotism.

Reddy also raised concerns about the lack of a proper response from the Central government regarding statements made by US President Trump about the ceasefire before it was officially announced by the DGMOs of both countries.