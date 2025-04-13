Opinion: M. S. Dhoni, a legend of his time, has overstayed his welcome   

In the emotionally supercharged world of modern sport, it doesn’t take long for a player to be transformed from a hero into a villain. Just a few bad performances can change the mood of the fans. The player, whom they once revered as god, becomes a figure to castigate as if he was the devil incarnate.

This is what seems to have happened to M. S. Dhoni. It’s sad to see a legendary player and captain now dragging himself and his team down into an abyss and being mocked by the fans. There was a time when Dhoni was a King who ruled the whole world with his brain and brawn. But today his kingdom is crumbling and he seems powerless to save it.

Jokes and memes have flooded the internet and social media. He is 44 years old now and not at his best. On social media, some mischievous fans have created a picture of a white haired Dhoni sitting on a wheelchair, holding a bat in his hands and representing Chennai Super Kings in an IPL tournament of the future.

Rudderless ship

Meanwhile, his team Chennai Super Kings is like a rudderless ship that is perilously close to being wrecked. Journalists are using words like painful and pathetic to describe CSK’s performances. When Dhoni was brought back as captain against Kolkata Knight Riders, a big change in fortune was expected. But they fared even worse.

In the midst of all this, there is a concerted effort to prop up the Dhoni brand by his sponsors and public relations team. His strike rate is being kept high by artificial means. Dhoni comes in low down in the batting order, makes a big hit or two, but CSK loses the match. It seems to add an element of farce in an otherwise keen contest.

The surprising thing is that Dhoni has allowed himself to be a party to this charade. Perhaps it is a craving for a little more. We are all humans, and it is human nature to want more. Despite having sufficient wealth, fame, and adulation, most people would want just a bit more of the same. Even the great Kapil Dev announced his retirement only after voices calling for his ouster became too loud to be ignored.

View of Kris Srikkanth

Former Indian Test opener K. Srikkanth, who hails from Chennai, was scathing in his comments about CSK. He said that the team is running on nostalgia. He wants the management to think out of the box and take drastic measures to rectify the situation.

Well-known cricket writer Boria Majumdar wrote: “If you don’t win, even the greatest of brands will be tarnished. Dhoni became Dhoni at the back of five titles. Had he not won them, there would be no cult. If his team plays like this, questions will be asked. CSK has become a prisoner of an outdated brand of T20.”

In the midst of all this, there are still diehard fans of Dhoni who stand by the man they call Thala (The Leader). One fan commented, “It does not matter if CSK loses. But Dhoni must succeed.”

Respect should not become worship

It is beneficial to have respect for successful individuals in any field. But when that respect crosses the border of sanity and becomes irrational worship, it must be discouraged. Fans must know where to draw the line, otherwise they will end up harming the sport as well as the player whom they admire.

Let us not make Dhoni a caricature and a figure of ridicule. Let us remember him as he was in his prime – a great leader who took India to glory on many occasions. That memory will remain in our minds only if it is not destroyed and replaced by a false image created by unwise decisions in his advanced years.