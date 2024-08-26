Opinion: Solution to end violence against women is return to morality

Desperate times call for desperate measures. These are certainly no ordinary times when the safety of women and girls is at stake. The brutal rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R. G. Kar Medical College and Hospital has enraged the entire country.

It’s a tragic reminder that the existing laws have proven insufficient in curbing the rising tide of crimes against women. The recent spate of such incidents has only deepened the sense of despair, leaving society grappling for answers.

While the law struggles to keep pace with the perpetrators, some have called for drastic measures. A few years ago, the Madras High Court suggested castration for child sex abusers, a controversial proposal that sparked heated debate. In times of desperation, such extreme measures might seem like a quick fix, but they risk further eroding the moral fabric of society.

Return to value systems

What is desperately needed is a return to morality, a value system that respects and protects women. This may sound like a step backward in an era of rapid modernisation, but it is perhaps the only effective way to stem the rot. The roots of such heinous crimes lie deep in a culture that has lost touch with basic human values, where women are objectified, and violence is normalised.

The question is what’s the solution with the existing laws proving ineffective in curbing crimes against the fair sex?

Hand down harshest punishment

The series of blood-curdling rapes of women and minor children across the country demands handing down the harshest punishment to the offenders. On the face of it, the castration measure sounds barbaric and out of sync with the modern justice system, but such ruthless measures do prove a deterrent. It is the certainty of punishment more than its severity that restraints one from such heinous acts. Saudi Arabia is a case in point. One may agree or not but the Islamic Shariah in force here has succeeded in bringing down the crime graph to a remarkable extent. Incidents of sexual harassment, stalking, and other offences do occur there but the crime rate is much less when compared to other countries. The US State Department Overseas Security Advisory Council has acknowledged the low rate of criminality in Saudi Arabia. However many tend to dismiss the argument and say cases of sexual assault are underreported as the blame is always laid on the victims. Often the victims end up attracting jail terms and lashes for adultery. Moreover, many think the official rates could always be suspect. Whatever, it is an accepted fact that the rate of crime in the Kingdom is generally lower than other countries.

The moot question is what steps should be taken to curb the growing violence against women when the numerous laws have come up a cropper. Compulsory sex education from the school level and education of children about the ‘good and bad touch’ are among the many suggestions being bandied about. But how effective can these be when salacious material and porno films are streaming through social media around the clock. Nobody talks of blocking pornographic websites, semi-nude depictions of women in TV ads, and sexually explicit songs. It would be naive to even think of checking the crime against women when the titillating stuff is in free circulation.

The 2012 Delhi gang rape of the physiotherapy intern shocked the nation and what followed were waves of public protests and condemnations both within and outside the country. But the government’s tall promise of ensuring safety to women remains just a pipedream. The 23-year-old medico has come to be known as ‘Nirbhaya’, meaning fearless. Ironically it is the perpetrators of crime against women who have become fearless and bold – striking at will. Cases of sexual assault have registered a manifold increase since then – as if the rapists want to cock-a-snook at the authorities.

Rape capital of India

There is a spurt in cases of abduction, rape and molestation so much so that even two-year-old girls are not safe anymore. While Delhi has earned the dubious distinction of becoming the rape capital of India, other places can also not lay claim to the ‘safe-for-women’ tag? It’s not just the streets but even the four walls of homes and hostels are becoming unsafe for women.

Education, both formal and moral, must play a central role in this return to morality. Families, schools, and communities need to instill respect for women from a young age, teaching that consent and dignity are non-negotiable. The media, too, has a responsibility to portray women with respect and to challenge the stereotypes that fuel such violence.

While laws are essential, they are not enough. A societal shift towards a moral revival, where empathy and respect for others are at the forefront, is crucial. Only then can we hope to create an environment where women feel safe, valued, and protected—a society where such horrific crimes are not just punished but prevented.

An effective and long-lasting solution would be stringent punishment going hand-in-hand with transformation through reform and awareness. The deeply entrenched social malaise can be rooted out only through a return to moral values, a thing everyone is losing sight of in the rat race of self-aggrandizement. Modesty has certainly a role to play in character building. While restraining one from behaving in an undesirable way, it acts as a shield against lewdness and immorality. No wonder extraordinary emphasis is given to it in every faith.

Independence of women is farce

According to noted Islamic scholar, Mirza Yawar Baig, the Western facade of women’s independence is a ‘farce’ propagated by a society dominated by men whose sole aim is to exploit women. It is Islam that emancipates women, freeing them from the yoke of pleasing every man by being attractive and giving in to his sexual overtures. Islam attaches great importance to ‘Haya’ (shyness). A popular Hadith says, “When you do not have haya, you may do whatever you please”. The Prophet of Islam further elucidates this point:

“Eyes commit adultery, and their adultery is the evil look; hand commit adultery, and their adultery is moving towards sin; the adultery of the tongue is lecherous talk, and the adultery of the heart is the evil desire.” The Prophet further said modesty and faith are companions. When one of them is lifted, the other leaves as well.

Modesty in Islam is a comprehensive concept that applies to all aspects of life for both men and women. In fact, it is the signature character trait of Islam. The Quran’s command for men to lower their gaze and guard their private parts underscores the importance of modesty for men, not just in appearance, but in their thoughts, actions, and interactions. In fact, the command to be modest is first given to men.

“Tell the believing men to lower their gaze and guard their private parts. That is purer for them. Indeed, Allah is aware of what they do.” (Quran 24:30)

Modesty is for men, women

This verse makes it clear that modesty is not just a matter for women but also a requirement for men. The phrase “lower their gaze” indicates that men should avoid looking at anything that might arouse their desires or lead to inappropriate thoughts or actions. The command to “guard their private parts” further emphasizes the importance of sexual modesty and purity.

But today modesty is seen as regressive and a barrier to progress. Pairing it with safety triggers controversy thanks to sexual displays becoming mainstream and competitive. Values that inspired and led man in the past are being questioned, if not scorned. A woman is labeled ‘old fashioned’ if she dresses modestly – as if self-esteem falls with the hemlines. Any talk of ill consequences of gender mix and improper dress is met with derision and ‘moral policing’ taunts. This doesn’t mean that men are pure and only women topple them over the edge. But all too often it is a woman’s dress or lack of it that sets the adrenaline moving among the Romeos. Like any other right, the right to dress and act as you wish is not absolute. They do come with certain responsibilities and restrictions. Society can’t be allowed to go haywire in the name of gender justice.

The ostrich-like approach will not help. Return to modesty is the only glimmer of hope in this murky situation.