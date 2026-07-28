Opp uproar rocks Parliament: Both Houses adjourned till 2 PM

New Delhi: Proceedings in both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till 2 PM on Tuesday, July 28, amid an Opposition uproar over the alleged police brutality against the students protesting the NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar last week.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that a discussion on the Anti-paper Leak Amendment Bill will be taken up at 2 PM and urged the members to let the Question Hour continue.

The Centre on Monday introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition, which has been demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament and in other parts of the country.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as the Opposition refused to step back from its demand.

The Opposition has been raking up the NEET paper leak issue since the Monsoon session began on July 20. As a result, no legislative business has been taken up so far, except for the introduction of two Bills.

Demand for Amit Shah’s statement

Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs, particularly those belonging to the Left parties, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah come to the House and make a statement on the issue. Treasury benches countered such a demand.

Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan called for the listed zero-hour mentions to be taken up, but as the ruckus continued, he adjourned the proceedings till 2 PM.

Trouble broke out soon after the listed official papers were laid on the table. Opposition MPs were up on their feet seeking to raise the alleged use of brutal force by the police against students protesting the NEET paper leak in the national capital last week.

They also demanded that Shah should come to the House and explain police actions.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari wanted to raise a point of order but couldn’t do so amid the din.