Oppn spreading rumours about CAA, says PM Modi in West Bengal

Cooch Behar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed opposition bloc INDIA for spreading canards about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), asserting that it is “Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati (Mother India)”.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, Modi assured that the “culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail”.

Addressing a mega rally at Rash Mela grounds in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar, Modi criticised opposition parties for their efforts to protect the corrupt, asserting his determination to ensure their punishment and promising even stricter action in the next five years.

“They (INDIA bloc) never cared for marginalised communities. Now that we have brought CAA, they are spreading rumours and lies. It is Modi ki guarantee to provide citizenship to those who have faith in Maa Bharati,” he said.

His comments come against the backdrop of a campaign by opposition parties, including TMC, which has claimed that applying for CAA would turn legal citizens into foreigners.

According to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), rules of which were notified on March 13, the government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants – Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians – from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

Hitting out at the opposition alliance INDIA, Modi said, “The opposition alliance is busy indulging in politics of lies and deceit.”

“I am saying remove corruption; the opposition is saying ‘save the corrupt.’ I will ensure the corrupt are punished, and the poor get justice. In the next five years, more stringent action will be taken against the corrupt,” he said.

Hitting out at the opposition bloc, Modi said for six-seven decades since Independence, the country had witnessed only Congress’ model of government.

“In the last 10 years, the country has seen the BJP government. The development that you have witnessed is just a trailer, I still have a lot more things to do for the country. We have to take the country forward,” he said.

In response to jibes from opposition alliance INDIA regarding his family, Modi asserted that 140 crore Indians are “my family”.

“The opposition is saying that Modi does not have his own family, but the fact is the entire country is my family. The entire country is ‘Modi ka Parivar'” he said.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders surfaced, Modi criticised the state government for its alleged apathy towards the victims.

Modi said it is important for Bengal’s development that the BJP wins to stop atrocities against women.

“It is only the BJP which can put an end to the atrocities that women face in Bengal. The entire country has seen how the TMC fought tooth and nail to save the culprits of the Sandeshkhali incident. What happened to the women of Sandeshkhali was a result of TMC’s misrule,” he added.

“The BJP’s focus is empowering women. The BJP has vowed that it will ensure the punishment of the culprits. The culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend their lives in jail,” he said.

In an apparent dig at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Modi thanked her and the state government for not creating any hurdles in organising the rally here.

“I want to express gratitude to Mamata Didi. In 2019, when I came to this same ground to address a rally, she got a platform constructed in the middle of this ground to make it smaller. At the time, I had said that the public would reply to it. They did answer in the election.” The BJP had won the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha seat in 2019.

“Today, she did not do any such thing and I got the opportunity to meet you all. I express my gratitude towards the Bengal government for not creating any obstacles,” he said.

The Prime Minister asserted that the world acknowledges him as a strong leader, “who can take tough decisions.”

“Modi has taken tough decisions to ensure the country is free of corruption and terrorism. Modi had taken tough decisions to fulfil the aspirations of the people of this country,” he said.