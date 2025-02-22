Oppn tried to disrupt caste survey in Telangana: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, February 22 claimed that the opposition tried to disrupt the caste survey in Telangana.

Addressing a meeting with leaders of the BC communities at the Praja Bhavan, the chief minister said that the outcome of the caste survey is 100 percent accurate. He urged the BC leaders not to get carried away due to such false claims.

He said that the state government is committed to the welfare of Backward Classes in Telangana adding that the formation of a subcommittee to analyse the caste census proved its sincerity. “The Telangana Planning department has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Caste Survey strictly without any legal hurdles,” Reddy claimed.

Reddy challenged the opposition to prove the allegation of discrepancies in the caste survey. The chief minister further said that the survey was taken up to fulfil a long-standing demand. Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Reddy said that the saffron party was spreading misinformation regarding the survey since it is against the exercise.

He further attacked the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K Chandrashekar Rao over the former’s remark on the exercise, “According to a KCR survey, BCs constituted only 51 percent. As per our caste census, it is 56.33 percent. BC leaders should know whether the number of BCs decreased or increased,” Reddy added.

The previous BRS government did not disclose the details of the Comprehensive Family Survey conducted during its tenure, as it was “full of errors”. The last government used the survey report only during elections and not for the benefit of the people, he said, attacking the BRS party.

“Opposition parties conspired to ruin the entire system by distorting the process. The BC fraternity should take this seriously,” Reddy cautioned.

“No one has ever conducted a caste census in independent India. Some fear that BCs will stake a claim once the Backward Classes population is declared,” he said.

Asserting that the outcome of the caste survey is 100 per cent accurate, he appealed to everyone not to be “misled by falsehoods”.