OPPO Enco M32 wireless earphones to launch in India on Jan 5

Beijing: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO has confirmed that it will launch OPPO Enco M32 neckband-style wireless earphones in India on January 5.

It will succeed the OPO Enco M31 from last year with upgrades in certain departments.

The latest model has slightly larger 10mm drivers compared to 9.2mm on the older version. It is IP55-rated for dust and water resistance instead of only IPX5 water resistance.

The neckband has three buttons, and it comes with a dual-device fast switching feature.

The earphones could be compatible with Android and iOS. They are powered by a 10mm dynamic driver and equipped with low-latency mode, dual-device fast switching, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

According to the company, they offer up to 20 hours of playback in 10 minutes of quick charging. OPPO says the earphones can be used for up to 28 hours for music playback.

Meanwhile, OPPO has started rolling out the ColorOS 12 stable update for the OPPO Reno 6 5G and the OPPO Reno 5 5G as scheduled.

The update is currently only live in select regions. However, the company is expected to expand the rollout to more markets soon.

One can also manually start it if you don’t want to wait. To do so, go to Settings > Software Updates > click on the gear icon in the top right corner > select “Trial Version” and then click on the “Apply now” button. The new update should be received shortly after that.