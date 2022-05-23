OPPO joins Microsoft to empower Indian startups via ‘Elevate’ programme

New Delhi: OPPO India on Monday said it has launched the second edition of its OPPO Elevate programme in collaboration with Microsoft for Startups to further empower the startup ecosystem in the country.

Focused on the theme of Virtuous Innovation’, OPPO India is looking to recruit proposals under two entry categories — Accessible Technology and Digital Health.

The company said that startups from these two categories, who are driven by the same purpose of using technology and creative inspiration to build a better world, can apply to showcase their innovations.

The proposals will be reviewed by a jury of experts, led by Tasleem Arif, VP and Head, OPPO India and Madhurima Agarwal, Country Head-India, Microsoft for Startups, among others.

“The Elevate programme opens doors for the like-minded new age innovators to use virtuous innovation” to create technology solutions that benefit people and tackle social issues,” said Arif.

The ‘OPPO Elevate’ programme has seen momentous success in its first edition and with the second edition, “we aim to build the innovation in health and accessibility and highlight Indian innovation on a global platform,” Arif added.

The top 10 selected startups will get a chance to present their proposals to the jury during an event in August this year.

Also Read Rupee rises 4 paise to 77.66 against US dollar in early trade

These startups will also be entitled to a collaboration with OPPO for applicable technical discussion and access to facilities (Labs, spaces, Mobile devices) on mutually agreed terms and schedule, said the company.

The India jury will select 3 startups who will be entering the global Innovation Accelerator Program,e and stand a chance to win grants of $46,000 each as well as further investment opportunities, technical support, research and commercial partnerships, and promotion at global events.

As part of the programme, all participants will be invited to Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub and eligible startups can receive up to $150K worth of Azure credits, mentoring and guidance from business and technical experts as well as access to world-class developer and productivity tools.

“The collaboration between OPPO India and Microsoft for Startups extends our commitment to boost the innovation and entrepreneurial energy of startups in the country. Through this program, we hope to help startups truly scale the impact of digital innovation with the combined resources of both organisations,” said Agarwal.

Over the years, OPPO’s groundbreaking innovations have helped the company build a name for itself as an innovator in tech.

OPPO Elevate will help the brand harness the power of innovation by extending a palatial platform for start-ups to collaborate. Through a robust partnership, the OPPO Elevate program will help young startups with some remarkably interesting ideas to enter a fast-growing ecosystem of innovation.

Applications for the second edition of ‘OPPO Elevate’ programme are open till July 10.