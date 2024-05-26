Opposition alliance will change Constitution, give reservation to Muslims: PM

He also accused SP of neglecting the talent of people of the Yadav community and giving ticket to only family members of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 26th May 2024 1:00 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that Congress is trying to make Hindus the second-class citizens of this country by giving reservations to Muslims.
PM Modi

Mirzapur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday branded the opposition INDIA bloc as communal and casteist, and claimed they have decided to change the Constitution to give reservation to Muslims.

While the SP-Congress is dedicated to vote bank, Modi is dedicated to rights of backwards and the poor, he said addressing a poll meeting here in support of NDA alliance partner Apna Dal’s candidate from Mirzapur Lok Sabha seat Anupriya Patel and Robertsganj Lok Sabha seat Rinki Kol.

“People of the country have identified the people of ‘INDI alliance’. These people are staunch communal, casteist and dynast (parivar wadi). Whenever their government is formed they take decision on this basis,” he said.

He also accused the Samajwadi Party of neglecting the talent of people of the Yadav community and giving ticket to only family members of Mulayam Singh Yadav.

