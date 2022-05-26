Opposition behind Amalapuram violence, claims state govt advisor

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh advisor for public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Wednesday alleged that the recent violence in Amalapuram was a conspiracy of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena and questioned their stand on naming Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar.

Speaking to media at party central office, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy slammed TDP leaders Chandrababu Naidu, Atchennaidu, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for making false allegations that Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) is behind the violence and questioned as to why they would attack the houses of a ruling party minister and MLA.

He said that Pawan Kalyan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and a section of media have intentionally parroted the script of Naidu for their vested interests. He demanded them to make their stand clear on naming Konaseema district after Dr B R Ambedkar. “Though the situation was out of control due to some anti social elements, it came under control as police and YSRCP maintained restraint,” he added.

Reacting to Pawan Kalyan comments on giving 30 days time for any objections, Sajjala said it is the government procedure and Pawan should know the process. He reminded that TDP Chief and Jana Sena leaders demanded for renaming Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar.