Opposition blames EVMs for Congress’s defeat in 3 state elections

New Delhi: After the poor show of the Indian National Congress in assembly elections of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, various Opposition party leaders blamed EVM machines for the defeat.

Congress party leader Udit Raj on Sunday said the results were unexpected. “Something must have happened with the EVMs otherwise such a result was not expected,” he said in a post in Hindi on X.

ज़रूर ईवीएम में कुछ हुआ है वर्ना ऐसे नतीजे की उम्मीद नही थी। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) December 3, 2023

“After today’s election results, it seems that it is difficult for democracy and the Constitution to survive,” the Congress Dalit leader, who was formerly a BJP MP from Delhi.

The remarks of Udit Raj came after NCP leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he won’t be surprised if INDIA alliance blames EVMs for assembly polls outcome.

“I will not be surprised if people from the INDIA alliance start blaming the EVMs for the results,” he said, adding it would be like crying foul.

BJP national spokesperson Shehzaad Poonawala said, “Not shocking at all! Congress has started abusing EVMs. So do they deny the result in Telangana? EVM bahana, Rahul ko haar se bachana hai. Shameful.”

Pawar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work is being appreciated by the people.

“When I was in government in the past, my opinion at the time was that tampering with EVMs was impossible. Just one person cannot tamper with the EVMs on such a large scale. You need many people to do it, and when several people get involved in such a practice, it would have naturally come out by now,” the NCP leader said.

“If EVMs are to be blamed in these three states (MP, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh), what about Telangana? he said.

Another Maharashtra deputy chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis also claimed that the Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance would convene a meeting and blame the EVMs for the poll loss.

Shiv Sena’s Raut raises questions

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut termed BJP’s ‘people’s mandate’ as ‘EVM mandate’. “The poll results are unexpected and surprising but we respect the democratic process. When the mandate goes against your party, one has to accept it. However, the results of Madhya Pradesh are not only surprising but also shocking for us. The poll results in three of four states should be considered as the EVM mandate and it has to be accepted in that way only,” Raut said.

I dare them (BJP) to hold elections using ballot papers and we will see the outcome, he added.

The Rajya Sabha member demanded the Election Commission of India take cognizance of the people “who have doubts about the authenticity of EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines) and the way they function”.