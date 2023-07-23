Opposition bloc ‘INDIA’ will win over 300 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: AIUDF

Guwahati: A day after extending its support to the newly joint Opposition bloc-INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), Badruddin Ajmal-led All India United Democratic Front on Sunday claimed that the new bloc “will win over 300 seats” in the next years Lok Sabha polls.

AIUDF MLA and party General Secretary Aminul Islam told ANI that, ‘INDIA” will “oust” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party from power at the Centre.

“INDIA- can win 320 to 330 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha election. But, the Congress party will have to make concessions. They have to accept all secular parties,” Aminul Islam said.

He further out of the 38 constituents of NDA, BJP alone has 301 seats and while the other 37 parties have 31 seats.

“Many parties of the NDA have no MP. On the other hand, the opposition parties have a total strength of 205 MLAs. There are some other political parties that are neither in NDA nor in the INDIA bloc and these parties have 64 seats. BJP’s popularity has been gradually decreasing, as we have seen after suffering poll defeat in Karnataka,” he added.

The AIUDF leader claimed that BJP’s seat share in Lok Sabha elections may reduce to single digits in Karnataka following the party’s defeat in the recently held assembly elections.

Hitting out at the BJP, the AIUDF leader said the Saffron party didn’t fulfill its election promises, leading while inflation was “hurting” the common man.

He said let us see what will happen in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan where elections are due later this year.

“What happened in Karnataka, the same thing will be happening in the country,” Aminul Islam said,” referring to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Aminul Islam also said that BJP’s claim to winning 12 out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam will not materialise.

The 26-party opposition alliance was termed the India National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A during the second joint opposition meeting held in Karnataka’s Bengaluru on July 18.

The two-day joint meeting came to an end on July 18, with the 26 parties agreeing to come up under one name– Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

The July 17-18 meeting was the second meeting of opposition parties, and the third meeting will be held in Mumbai.