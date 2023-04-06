Opposition MPs to take out a ‘Tiranga march’ from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk

New Delhi: MPs of several Opposition parties will take out a ‘Tiranga march’ from Parliament to Vijaya Chowk after both Houses are adjourned sine die on Thursday and will hold a press conference to highlight that the second half of the Budget session was washed out allegedly due to the attitude of the government, Congress leaders said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said it has been decided that a Tiranga march will be carried out from Parliament to Vijay Chowk where Opposition MPs will hold a press conference and all that transpired during the budget session would be put before the people.

He said Opposition parties have decided to coordinate and cooperate in future also.

Congress general secretary organization K C Venugopal said the ‘Tiranga march’ will be organized after the two Houses are adjourned sine die as scheduled Thursday.

“The entire second part of the budget session was washed out only because of the attitude of the government. For the first time treasury benches stalled proceedings and later they refused to discuss the Adani issue and not even listen to why the Opposition was demanding,” he alleged.

Party leaders said all these issues would be put forward before the people at the press conference.

Leaders of several opposition parties on Wednesday met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Kharge in Parliament to coordinate their strategy in both Houses.

Leaders of Congress, DMK, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), TMC, AAP, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), RJD, JMM, RSP and IUML, among others, attended the meeting.

Later, the Congress MPs met in the office of the Congress Parliamentary Party and discussed their strategy.

Lok Sabha proceedings have been disrupted since the second part of the Budget session began on March 13 due to protests by opposition and treasury benches.

While the opposition has been demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue, the treasury benches are demanding an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his democracy is under attack remarks made in London.

Gandhi was also disqualified from the House during the session after he was convicted by a court in Gujarat in a criminal defamation case.

The session is scheduled to end on Thursday.