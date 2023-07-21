Opposition parties give notice in Parliament to discuss Manipur violence

New Delhi: Opposition parties have given notice to discuss the ongoing violence in Manipur in both Houses of the Parliament on Friday, the second day of the Monsoon Session.

While in the Lok Sabha the Opposition parties have given notice under Rule 193, in the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition have given notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267.

The government, in principle, has agreed to discuss the matter in Lok Sabha under Rule 193 and in Rajya Sabha under Rule 176.

It may be noted that Rule 193 in Lok Sabha and Rule 176 in Rajya Sabha refers to short discussion. Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha refers to suspension of business of the day.

Day one of the monsoon session of the Parliament witnessed unruly scenes amid slogneering by the opposition over Manipur violence as joint opposition sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the issue.

This came amid a fresh controversy after a video of two women being paraded naked in the State surfaced and was widely circulated. The video was approximately three months old and is being reported to be of May 4, a day after the ethnic clashes in the northeastern state broke out.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took note of the video and said, “I am filled with pain and the incident is shameful for any civil society.” “No accused will be spared, we will never forgive those who are behind this,” he said.

Opposition parties gave notices to discuss the Manipur issue under Rule 193 in Lok Sabha. While, in Rajya Sabha, the Opposition gave notice under Rule 176 and Rule 267 to discuss the matter.

Under Rule 267, Rajya Sabha MPs can give a written notice to suspend all listed business and discuss an issue of importance the country is facing.

The opposition demanded detailed discussion on Manipur violence following the viral video of the naked women being paraded, by suspending other listed business even as the government expressed its willingness to discuss the matter.

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were disrupted and adjourned for the day with opposition MPs creating an uproar and demanding a discussion in Parliament over Manipur issue.