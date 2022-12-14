Opposition parties walk out of RS over demand for debate on Chinese aggression

New Delhi: The entire opposition led by the Congress on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after their demand for a discussion on the Chinese aggression on the border was disallowed.

Leader of Opposition and senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment on Indian territory, and that they stand by the Army and the country.

But Deputy Chairman Harivansh said there was no notice before the Chair and a debate cannot be allowed on the issue.

Opposition MPs shouted slogans for some time before staging a walkout. Those who walked out included MPs of Congress, Left, TMC, NCP, RJD, SP, JMM, and Shiv Sena.

Earlier Kharge said opposition parties want a “detailed discussion in the House” on the Chinese aggression and encroachment at borders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his statement on the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Tawang sector hasn’t informed of the actual situation on the border.

“Our effort from the start has been that we get full information and the country is also informed of what the actual situation there is,” he said, adding there was some information that China has built bridges on vacant land.

Harivansh said there is no notice given by any of the opposition parties on the issue. “There is no permission for discussion,” he said, and called for taking up the listed zero-hour submissions.

Kharge continued to speak but his mike was switched off.

“We are for the country. We are with the army,” he said.

Thereafter, the opposition MPs started raising slogans.

The Deputy Chairman said he had on Tuesday stated that clarifications on Defence Minister’s statements were not allowed as it was a sensitive issue.

Not satisfied, the opposition MPs staged a walkout.