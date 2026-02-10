Opposition submits notice to remove LS Speaker Birla from office

New Delhi: The opposition on Tuesday, February 10, submitted a notice for moving a resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla from office for disallowing Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, as well as for the suspension of eight MPs.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the DMK.

Also Read Opposition decision on Speaker removal after talks with Om Birla

The TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice and were not a party to it.

About 120 MPs of parties such as the Congress, DMK and Samajwadi Party, had already signed a notice for moving the resolution, the sources said.

The Lok Sabha has not been functioning properly ever since Gandhi was not allowed to speak on February 2.

Speaker asks Lok Sabha General Secretary to examine notice

Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday directed Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh to examine a notice served by the opposition for moving a resolution to remove him from office, sources said.

About 120 opposition MPs submitted the notice for moving the resolution to remove Birla from office for not allowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to speak in the House on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, as well as for suspending eight MPs.

Birla has directed the secretary general to examine the notice and take appropriate action, the sources said, adding that it will be examined and processed according to rules.

Congress MP and chief whip K Suresh submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha secretariat on behalf of several opposition parties, including his party, Samajwadi Party and DMK.

TMC MPs, however, did not sign the notice.

Govt-oppn logjam breaks, Lok Sabha takes up discussion on Budget

Signalling the end of the gridlock between treasury and opposition benches, the Lok Sabha on Tuesday afternoon took up a discussion on the Union Budget, which had been held up for days over the opposition’s demand that LoP Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak on a variety of issues.

When the House assembled at 2 pm after two adjournments, Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the Chair, asked Congress member Shashi Tharoor to initiate the debate and the Thiruvananthapuram MP started speaking on the issue.

The thaw came soon after opposition parties submitted a notice to bring a resolution to remove Om Birla as Speaker of the Lok Sabha.

Since February 2, the Lok Sabha has witnessed unruly scenes and repeated disruptions that led to the suspension of seven Congress members and one CPI(M) member for the rest of the Budget session.

Apprehending unpleasant scenes, Birla requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House last week when he was to respond to the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address.

Birla’s claim that Congress members could create unpleasant scenes had further aggravated the stalemate between the government and the opposition.

