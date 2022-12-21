Opposition to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China

Meanwhile, 12 opposition parties will join Wednesday's protest, according to a Congress leader.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 21st December 2022 11:57 am IST
Opposition to protest at Gandhi statue demanding debate on China
protest at Gandhi statue.

Delhi: Opposition parties will on Wednesday stage a protest at the Gandhi statue on Parliament premises to demand a discussion on the latest Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The Opposition has alleged that the Centre is not allowing a debate as it is “hiding something”.

Also Read
Nepal bans meds import from 16 Indian companies including Divya Pharmacy

Meanwhile, 12 opposition parties will join Wednesday’s protest, according to a Congress leader.

On Tuesday, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh had sought to know the Centre’s stance on the transgressions and asked why wasn’t the Chinese Ambassador issued a demarche.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button