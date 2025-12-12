“Aur lo,” said Kshitij Bhuraria, “not just our food, but the experience we are offering.”

Ghar ka khaana is a promise we have heard from countless restaurants. Yet, most fall short of recreating the true warmth of a shared space where mothers gently nudge “aur lo”, where the table feels incomplete until everyone eats together and where conversations stretch long after plates are empty.

The new lakeview restaurant, Orlo in Madhapur, takes that everyday intimacy and turns it into a dining philosophy. It does not try to imitate ghar ka khaana, it tries to honour the feeling behind it. From its rotating regional lunches inspired by everyday Indian kitchens to its warm, unfussy ambience, Orlo captures the generosity, ease, and familiarity of a family table.

A thali that travels across India

“When people talk about Indian food, it is either North Indian or South Indian. But Indian food is not just that, it is also Rajasthani, Maharashtrian, Assamese, Bengali and much more,” said Kshitij, co-founder of Orlo.

Punjabi lunch meal at Orlo (Image Source: Special Arrangement)

This forms the core of Orlo’s rotating lunch menu- an ever-changing selection that celebrates everyday food of different Indian homes. Every two weeks, the kitchen shifts its focus to a different region, bringing with it the flavours, textures and stories that rarely make it to mainstream restaurant menus.

This week, the menu has travelled to Rajasthan, bringing back a comforting homestyle spread. A warm glass of Bajre ki Raab set the tone of the meal that was to come. Rajasthani Kadhi, Gobi Matar, Dal Panchmel, Missi roti, phulkas and Moong Dal Khichdi filled the entire thali, leaning into subtle flavours. Nothing overdone, nothing showy.

The crunch of papad ki churi, achar, lahsun chutney, and classic condiments brought the plate together. And extras like Malai Pyaz ki Sabji, Junglee Maas and Rajasthani chicken made it complete.

“Right now, our mess-style service for lunch is focused on Rajasthani, Eastern, Punjabi and Sindhi cuisine. We plan to expand to other regions in the future,” Kshitij tells Siasat.com.

Rajasthani lunch meal at Orlo (Image Source: Bushra Khan/ Siasat)

Beyond the lunch meal

As the day shifts to evening, Orlo transforms completely. The casual, mess-style lunch gives way to a refined a la carte experience, where curated regional dishes take centre stage again. However, this time, the menu is extensive, complete with soups, starters, curries, chaat, daal, bhaat, roti and much more.

Each dish is thoughtfully crafted to bring out the authentic flavours of the region it represents, with ingredients and techniques sourced directly from home kitchens.

“Our chefs have even travelled to villages back home to learn about the ingredients. Deepali is in charge of Rajasthani food, Farah for Eastern, Deepa Chouhan for Sindhi and Chef Zaheer for Mughlai food,” he explains.

Complementing the carefully curated menu is the decor. As it is with everything in Orlo, the decor too is inspired by diverse Indian interiors, from the vibrant charm of Ahmedabad to the elegance of Parsi homes and the comfort of Telugu households. Speaking about the same Kshitij said, “The entire inspiration was to create a space that is an extension of your home. We want people to feel comfortable as they do in their homes.”