Mumbai: Social media sensation and celebrities’ favourite Orry is back in the news, but this time, it is not for a star-studded photo or his fun interactions with the paparazzi. The internet is now buzzing with wedding rumours surrounding the social media personality, with reports claiming that Orry may be getting married this weekend.

Speculation began after photos and videos of what appears to be Orry’s wedding invitation went viral on social media. Adding more fuel to the rumours, Orry has also reshared some of the invite-related videos on his Instagram.

Orry’s viral wedding invitation

According to the viral invitation, Orry’s ‘Wedding Weekend’ is scheduled across September 26 and 27, with a series of celebrations planned.

The celebrations begin with Mehfil-e-Sufiyana on September 26 from 8 PM onwards, described as a soulful evening featuring music and live performances. On September 27, the festivities will continue with Rang-e-Ishq from 2 PM to 6 PM, followed by Shaadi Mubarak from 8 PM onwards, which is described as a grand celebration with surprise performances and entertainment.

The design of the invitation has also caught attention, with its visuals seemingly hinting at a Rajasthan setting for the celebrations. However, there is still no official confirmation from Orry about whether the event is actually his wedding.

Wedding or something else?

While the invitation has certainly got social media talking, many users remain confused about whether Orry is actually tying the knot or if the entire buzz is connected to an advertisement, brand campaign or an upcoming project.

With Orry himself adding to the mystery by resharing the viral posts, fans are now waiting to see what exactly is happening on September 27. Wedding bells or another Orry-style surprise? We will have to wait and watch.