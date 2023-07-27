80% land protected under GO-111 encroached by BRS leaders, realtors: Cong panel

Hyderabad: A committee of Kisan Congress Cell, led its national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy has submitted a survey report to TPCC president Revanth Reddy, expressing concerns over the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s move to revoke GO-111, which was issued for safeguarding the two water bodies — Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar.

Following the submission of the report, Kodanda Reddy addressed the media, stating that approximately 80% of the land which was protected under GO-111 is now occupied by realtors and BRS leaders. He criticized chief minister KCR for ‘failing to understand the significance of preserving and constructing the twin water reservoirs’.

Kodanda Reddy further alleged that numerous farmhouses belonging to state ministers are situated within the full-tank level (FTL) limits of the reservoirs.

Raising concerns over the situation, Kodanda Reddy further said that Himayat Sagar’s crest gates were opened prematurely before the reservoir reached its full water level, solely to protect the state ministers’ properties from inundation.

Kodanda Reddy further accused the government of revoking GO-111 to favour real estate traders and BRS leaders. Notably, even the residences of state finance minister Harish Rao and former minister Mahender Reddy are located within the FTL limits.

He also voiced opposition to ‘selective application’ of GO-111, claiming that it only applies to ordinary citizens, while the affluent and ruling party leaders were being granted immunity, allowing them to construct farmhouses as per their desires.

The TPCC president Revanth Reddy had earlier raised concerns about corruption in the tender allotment for the Outer Ring Road project. However, State Minister KT Rama Rao has not responded to these allegations yet.

The issue surrounding GO-111 and the potential threat to Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar is a matter of significant public interest, and the committee’s report adds to the mounting scrutiny on the TRS government’s decisions and actions concerning these vital water bodies.