Osmania Medical College student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old first-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building, police said on Sunday, August 16.

The deceased was a student of Osmania Medical College.

Some locals found his body in the early hours of Sunday in an area under the Uppal police station limits and informed the police.

“It seems he was under depression,” a police official said based on preliminary investigation, without elaborating.

No suicide note was recovered. A case was registered, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) expressed condolences.