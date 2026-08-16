Osmania Medical College student dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Some locals found the body of the 19-year-old in the early hours of Sunday in an area under the Uppal police station limits and informed the police.

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Hyderabad: A 19-year-old first-year MBBS student allegedly died by suicide by jumping from a building, police said on Sunday, August 16.

The deceased was a student of Osmania Medical College.

Some locals found his body in the early hours of Sunday in an area under the Uppal police station limits and informed the police.

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“It seems he was under depression,” a police official said based on preliminary investigation, without elaborating.

No suicide note was recovered. A case was registered, the official said.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) expressed condolences.

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