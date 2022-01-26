Osmania University extends PhD thesis submission date

Hyderabad: Osmania University on Tuesday extended the deadline for PhD thesis submission from January 31 to March 31.

The decision to extend the submission date has been made considering the holidays granted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. “This provision is extended only to such scholars who have made the pre-submission seminar presentation in front of the respective Departmental Research Committees on or before January 31, 2022,” said a press release.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Deans of the faculties.

As part of the One Time Chance policy, no department of the university will extend the deadline for thesis submission beyond March 31, the press release added.