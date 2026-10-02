Osmania University PhD scholar found murdered in Kokapet

Hyderabad: A 50-year-old PhD scholar from Osmania University was found murdered in Kokapet under Narsing police limits on Wednesday, September 30.

The victim was identified as K Vekanna, who was found murdered at Neopolis near his car. It is suspected that a financial dispute regarding the car led to the murder. The investigation revealed that Vekanna was beaten with a cricket bat.

The vehicle’s windowpanes were found shattered, pointing to a scuffle before the attack. According to Serilingampally Deputy Commissioner of Police Ch Srinivas, the motive behind the murder is being investigated, and efforts are underway to identify the assailants.

“A morning walker spotted the body near Kurma Bhavan and alerted the police. Initially, the case was registered as that of an unidentified person. The victim was later identified. Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim, who was engaged in finance business, had taken a car belonging to one Srikanth as a pledge about three months ago,” the DCP was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

Cyberabad police on Thursday, October 1, said they suspect the role of Venkana’s nephew and his friend. “The accused took away the pledged car without the knowledge of Venkanna. On this issue, there was a dispute. Special teams have been formed to trace the accused,” police said.