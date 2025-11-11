Osmania University to hold TG-SET 2025 from December 10 to 12

Hyderabad: Osmania University will hold the 2025 Telangana State Eligibility Test (TG SET) for 29 subjects on December 10, 11, and 12 for those seeking eligibility as assistant professors or lecturers.

The last date to apply has been extended till November 14, as submission of the online application form is compulsory to appear for the test.

The hall tickets for the computer-based examination will be available from December 3. The hall tickets will include details of the comprehensive schedule, subject dates, time, and centre locations, the University stated.

For complete details regarding the application process, visit www.telanganaset.org or the University website www.osmania.ac.in

The state-level eligibility test for academic professionals is conducted to maintain a uniform standard of teaching specific to the state.