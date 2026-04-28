Osmania University to host job mela on April 30

Hyderabad: A Job Mela offering 15 positions for CNC Machine Operators and Entry Level Staff will be held on April 30 at Osmania University.

The mela is being organised at the University Employment Information & Guidance Bureau (UEI&GB/MCC), Osmania University, located opposite the Arts College, Osmania University campus, in association with ANB Interiors Exteriors Private Limited, starting at 11:00 am.

The company is looking to fill 15 vacancies in the roles of CNC Machine Operator and Entry Level Staff. Candidates who have completed B Tech (Mechanical), Diploma (Mechanical), or any degree are eligible to apply. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 35 years.

Selected candidates will be offered a monthly salary of up to Rs 18,392.

Interested candidates are advised to appear in person at the Osmania University Employment Bureau (UEI&GB/MCC) on April 30, carrying photocopies of their educational qualification certificates.

For further details, candidates may contact HR Subhojit Roy at 8712638384.