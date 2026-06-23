OTT releases this week: 22 movies and series to watch from June 22 to 28

Hyderabad: The last week of June is bringing a strong lineup of fresh OTT releases for movie lovers and binge-watchers. From big fantasy dramas and emotional family stories to reality shows, thrillers and documentaries, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Lionsgate Play have several new titles ready to stream.

If you are planning your weekend watchlist, here is a simple platform-wise list of the latest OTT releases from June 22 to June 28.

Netflix

June 24

In the Hand of Dante

Another Self Season 3

The American Experiment

June 25

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Blast

June 26

Little Brother

Agent Kim Reactivated

Notes From the Last Row

Chris & Martina: The Final Set

Raja Shivaji

June 27

Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza

JioHotstar

June 22

House of the Dragon Season 3

June 24

Avatar: Fire and Ash

June 26

The Bear Season 5

Lingam

Prime Video

June 22

See You At Work Tomorrow!

June 23

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

June 25

Camp Snoopy Season 2

June 26

Alliance

Blue Jasmine

June 28

In the Eye of the Storm Season 4

SonyLIV

June 26