OTT releases this week: 22 movies and series to watch from June 22 to 28

Latest OTT releases this week: Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar movies and series

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Collage of characters from various OTT series and movies, including fantasy, drama, and action genres.
OTT releases this week

Hyderabad: The last week of June is bringing a strong lineup of fresh OTT releases for movie lovers and binge-watchers. From big fantasy dramas and emotional family stories to reality shows, thrillers and documentaries, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Lionsgate Play have several new titles ready to stream.

If you are planning your weekend watchlist, here is a simple platform-wise list of the latest OTT releases from June 22 to June 28.

Netflix

June 24

Subhan Bakery
  • In the Hand of Dante
  • Another Self Season 3
  • The American Experiment

June 25

  • Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2
  • Blast

June 26

  • Little Brother
  • Agent Kim Reactivated
  • Notes From the Last Row
  • Chris & Martina: The Final Set
  • Raja Shivaji

June 27

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
  • Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza

JioHotstar

June 22

  • House of the Dragon Season 3

June 24

  • Avatar: Fire and Ash

June 26

Lord's Engineering College
  • The Bear Season 5
  • Lingam

Prime Video

June 22

  • See You At Work Tomorrow!

June 23

  • Gram Chikitsalay Season 2

June 25

  • Camp Snoopy Season 2

June 26

  • Alliance
  • Blue Jasmine

June 28

  • In the Eye of the Storm Season 4

SonyLIV

June 26

  • Perfect Family

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Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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