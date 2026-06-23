OTT releases this week: 22 movies and series to watch from June 22 to 28

Hyderabad: The last week of June is bringing a strong lineup of fresh OTT releases for movie lovers and binge-watchers. From big fantasy dramas and emotional family stories to reality shows, thrillers and documentaries, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV and Lionsgate Play have several new titles ready to stream.
If you are planning your weekend watchlist, here is a simple platform-wise list of the latest OTT releases from June 22 to June 28.
Netflix
June 24
- In the Hand of Dante
- Another Self Season 3
- The American Experiment
June 25
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2
- Blast
June 26
- Little Brother
- Agent Kim Reactivated
- Notes From the Last Row
- Chris & Martina: The Final Set
- Raja Shivaji
June 27
- Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza
JioHotstar
June 22
- House of the Dragon Season 3
June 24
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
June 26
- The Bear Season 5
- Lingam
Prime Video
June 22
- See You At Work Tomorrow!
June 23
- Gram Chikitsalay Season 2
June 25
- Camp Snoopy Season 2
June 26
- Alliance
- Blue Jasmine
June 28
- In the Eye of the Storm Season 4
SonyLIV
June 26
- Perfect Family