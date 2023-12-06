OU students block trucks moving furniture from Srinivas Goud’s office

Student leaders from Osmania University blocked two trucks laden with furniture, computers, and files, all reportedly purchased with public funds

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 4:44 pm IST
Govt Furniture Illegally moved off Srinivas Goud's office
Telangana tourism minister V Srinivas Goud

Hyderabad: Student leaders from Osmania University on Wednesday blocked two trucks laden with furniture, computers, and files, being transported from the Peshi office of former Tourism and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, at Ravindra Bharati.

The student leaders alleged that the furniture was purchased with public funds, and alerted the Saifabad police. They also staged a protest alleging illegal transportation of government property.

Also Read
Telangana minister booked for tampering with election affidavit

Saifabad police inspector A Nagarjuna confirmed that furniture and other items had been moved from the government office. “Case has not been filed yet, we are confirming why these government assets were being transported,” A Nagarjuna told Siasat.com.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th December 2023 4:44 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button