OU students block trucks moving furniture from Srinivas Goud’s office

Hyderabad: Student leaders from Osmania University on Wednesday blocked two trucks laden with furniture, computers, and files, being transported from the Peshi office of former Tourism and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud, at Ravindra Bharati.

The student leaders alleged that the furniture was purchased with public funds, and alerted the Saifabad police. They also staged a protest alleging illegal transportation of government property.

Saifabad police inspector A Nagarjuna confirmed that furniture and other items had been moved from the government office. “Case has not been filed yet, we are confirming why these government assets were being transported,” A Nagarjuna told Siasat.com.