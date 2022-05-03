OU: TRS youth wing members detained for burning Rahul Gandhi’s effigy

Hyderabad: Eight Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) youth wing members were detained by the Osmania University (OU) police on Tuesday morning for forming a group in front of the Arts college and burning an effigy of All India Congress Committee senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

The TRS youth wing members stated that they would not allow Rahul Gandhi to set foot on the OU campus. OU is currently embroiled in protests leading up to a proposed visit to the campus by Rahul Gandhi. According to sources in OU, permission for the visit is most likely to be denied.

On Monday, 16 students of the OU Joint Action Committee (OU JAC) were detained by the police for burning an effigy of the chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). The OU JAC members were protesting against the university administration’s decision to not allow Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to visit the campus.

17 members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), along with the state NSUI president Venkat Balmoor, were arrested and remanded to Chanchalguda jail for 14 days after they attempted to barge into the vice chancellor’s office, breaking window panes in the process. TPCC president Revanth Reddy visited the students, and stated that Rahul Gandhi would visit them in Chanchalguda during his visit.