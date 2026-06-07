‘Our city is not for rent’: Dua Lipa wedding faces heat

Hyderabad: Global pop sensation Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are making headlines not just for their wedding celebrations, but also for the controversy surrounding their lavish event in Sicily, Italy.

After reportedly tying the knot in a private civil ceremony in London on May 31, the couple hosted a grand three-day wedding celebration in Palermo that attracted celebrities, luxury brands, and worldwide attention. However, the extravagant event also triggered protests from local residents who felt their city was disrupted for a private celebration.

Why Are Palermo Residents Protesting Dua Lipa’s Wedding?

The wedding festivities were held across some of Sicily’s most iconic locations, including Villa Valguarnera and other historic venues in Palermo.

To ensure privacy and security for the high-profile guests, authorities reportedly closed roads, restricted access to public squares, banned drones, and increased security measures across parts of the city. These arrangements caused inconvenience for many residents, leading to public criticism and protests.

Several posters appeared around Palermo with messages claiming that public spaces should remain accessible to everyone and not be reserved for exclusive private events.

Did Dua Lipa Offer Compensation to Locals?

According to multiple media reports, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner allegedly offered around Rs. 4.75 Lakhs (5,000 Euros) to residents affected by restrictions linked to the celebrations.

The reported payment was described as a goodwill gesture for people whose daily routines were impacted by road closures, parking restrictions, and limited access to certain areas. However, there has been no official confirmation from the couple regarding these reports.

Star-Studded Guest List Turns Heads

Despite the backlash, the celebrations continued as planned with an impressive guest list.

Celebrities including Elton John, Charli XCX, Mark Ronson, Donatella Versace, Shakira, and several other stars reportedly attended the festivities. Reports also claim that Elton John performed a private set for the newlyweds, making the event even more memorable.

While fans have been admiring the couple’s romance, fashion, and glamorous celebrations, the situation in Palermo has sparked a wider debate about the impact of large celebrity events on local communities.

For now, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s wedding remains one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations of the year, combining luxury, star power, and unexpected controversy in equal measure.