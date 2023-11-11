Our platform shall not be used for any election campaign: Samyukta Kisan Morcha

New Delhi: Farmers hold flags and show victory sign after Samyukta Kisan Morcha announced to call off the farmers agitation, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Thursday, December 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday said that the largest platform of farmers and farmworkers of the country “shall not be used for any election campaign”.

However, all constituent organisations and individual members of the SKM are “free to campaign, support or vote for any candidate or political party of their choice,” it said in a statement.

But the SKM shall not be used for any election campaign, the statement added.

“It has come to the attention of the NCC of SKM that three constituent organisations of the SKM in a district of Rajasthan have issued a joint press note, extending support of SKM to a particular candidate of a political party,” the statement said.

In this context, the SKM reiterates its stand of not contesting elections or extending support to any particular candidate or any political party, the farmers’ organisation said.

