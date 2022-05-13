Our School @12th Ave – “A school fostering academic excellence in old city of Hyderabad”

Hyderabad: Dr. Shamshad Hussain- a visionary who believed in establishing a school to educate the whole child within a values-based setting and prepare the young ones for success in life. Majority of parents of young ones in the old city send their children to private schools which require a commute of more than an hour. Dr. Hussain’s idea was to provide a school for the young ones with smaller class sizes, more individual attention, and a better understanding of how each student prefers to learn with trained teachers.

The first step to starting Our School @12th Ave. was to recruit teachers who were qualified and trained with innovative approaches to teaching and learning as good teachers are crucial to every student’s development and growth. Keeping this in mind, specialized training of the selected teachers was started in February to make sure that the teachers had the freedom within the framework of NEP 2020 to engage students and tap into their natural curiosity and stoke their desire to learn, creating lifelong learners who thrive in school and beyond.

The management at Our School @12thAve. believes that teacher learning or training is a continuous never-ending process that promotes teacher’s teaching skills, master novel knowledge; develop better or newer proficiency, which in return assists in improving student’s learning. A continuous professional development program by the “Learning Resource Center” is an essential part of the establishment of Our School @12th Ave. for teachers to develop their personal and professional qualities, and to improve their knowledge, skills and practice, leading to their empowerment, the improvement and development of the whole school and their pupils.

School teacher

Classroom

The management of Our School @12th Ave. recognizes that good school facilities help determine the success of students and the effectiveness of a teacher’s lesson. The state of art facilities provided at Our School@12th Ave. will have a positive effect on the health, behaviour, engagement, learning, and growth of the students. Good equipment and facilities have been installed as a part of a school’s holistic approach to improving the learning environment and balancing academics with other important non-curriculum activities. Our School @12th Ave. has invested in excellent facilities, with benefits that will go far beyond the initial capital costs. Enriched curricula, extracurricular activities, a well-stocked library and athletic programs have been included to increase student achievement through cultural-based education.

Building of the school

Our School @12th Ave

Our School @!2th Ave. has a solid “Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Program” embedded with the skills and strategies involved in reading, speaking and writing and the ability to reason and to apply simple numerical concepts. This vision for foundational literacy and numeracy will enable our students to become independent and engaged readers and writers who are able to transition from ‘learning to read’ to ‘reading to learn’ and from ‘learning to write ‘ to writing for academic success and pleasure. This is also in line with NEP 2020 which insists on the focus on foundational literacy and numeracy in order to bridge the learning gap and initiate the transaction of meaningful and enjoyable learning outcomes of their age appropriate class.