Ousted Nepal PM Oli denies ordering fire on Gen Z protesters

Kathmandu: Nepal’s deposed prime minister K P Sharma Oli on Saturday denied giving shooting orders during the ‘Gen Z’ protests, as he spoke publicly for the first time since his ouster earlier this month.

Oli was ousted on September 9 after the ‘Gen Z’ group hit the streets across Nepal against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.

“I have not given orders to shoot at the Gen Z protesters during the agitation,” said the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist) chairman, addressing some leaders and cadres of his party at his private residence in the Gundu area of Bhaktapur district.

Last week, in his first statement since his ouster, Oli said bullets were fired at protesters from automatic guns that the police did not possess and called for a probe into the matter.

“A large number of people died during the arson and vandalism that were carried out in the name of Gen Z protesters”, following his resignation on September 9, Oli said, adding that he was “saddened” after hearing the news about the deaths of the protesters.

At least 19 protesters were shot dead during the police firing on the first day of the agitation on September 8. The total number of deaths during the two-day violent protests has reached 75.

Oli criticised the newly-formed caretaker government led by Sushila Karki, saying it was not formed through “constitutional procedure but through arson and vandalism.”

The Karki-led interim government was formed on September 12, ending days of political uncertainty following Oli’s ouster.

Oli claimed that there was an “infiltration” in the movement launched by the Gen Z group, “sidelining them”.

“The new generation people certainly did not set fire to Singha Durbar, the main government secretariat complex,” he said.

During the agitation led by the Gen Z group, houses of political leaders, important government buildings, including the Parliament, business establishments and shopping complexes, were set on fire.

Oli took refuge with the Nepal Army after agitating crowds entered the Prime Minister’s official residence at Baluwatar and vandalised the building during the protests.

The deposed prime minister also demanded that the government provide him with security, asserting that even if they decide to withdraw other facilities, political leaders should at least be provided security.

Speaking on reports about the government planning to seize passports from the top political leaders, Oli said, “We will not run away from the country. We have to build the country after bringing back law and order and putting the constitution on the right track.”

He also claimed that his party, the CPN-UML, alone can return the country to the “right track.”

Meanwhile, the Home Ministry issued a notice on Saturday asking all sides to help create a peaceful atmosphere by not indulging in violent and provocative activities, as the date for a fresh election has been announced.

“Preliminary works relating to the upcoming general election have already commenced following the Gen Z movement of September 8 and 9, with the demands of safeguarding national interest, maintaining good governance and checking corruption,” it stared.

The ministry called everyone to cooperate in maintaining law and order and asked people to organise peaceful meetings, conferences, gatherings and protest programmes without affecting the other side.

Nepal President Ramchanda Paudel announced March 5, 2026, as the date for fresh elections.