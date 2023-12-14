594 crorepatis became MLAs in recent Assembly polls, 298 belong to BJP

Out of 678 winning candidates, 594 crorepatis, 298 from BJP: Report
New Delhi: Out of the 678 winning candidates in the recently concluded five state assembly elections who were analyzed, 594 are crorepatis, and out of this cash-rich category, 298 MLAs belonged to the BJP, a report said on Thursday, December 14.

The National Election Watch and Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analyzed the self-sworn affidavits of all 678 winning candidates in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Telangana, said in its report on Thursday.

The report said that in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, 205 were crorepatis, while 169 out of 199 winning candidates in Rajasthan were also crorepatis.

The report added that 114 out of 119 winning candidates in Telangana and 72 out of 90 winning candidates in Chhattisgarh are crorepatis.

As many as 34 out of 40 winning MLAs in Mizoram are crorepatis, the report stated.

The report said, “Out of the 342 winning MLAs of the BJP, 298 are crorepatis, while out of 235 winning MLAs of the Congress, 209 are crorepatis, while 38 out of 39 winning MLAs of the BRS are crorepatis, and 22 out of 27 MLAs of the ZPM are crorepatis.”

