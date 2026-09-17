Out on bail, YouTuber Vaishnavi’s husband murdered in Nizambad

Hyderabad: C Hari Babu, who was out on bail after being accused of murdering his wife, YouTuber Vaishnavi, was hacked to death in Nizamabad on Thursday, September 17, the police said.

After his release on bail, Babu had been living with his mother and selling maize at Raja Rajendra Chowrasta. According to police, the attack took place around 5 pm, when three men approached him in a car and assaulted him indiscriminately with sickles before fleeing the spot.

Babu succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

“This is a revenge murder. Vaishnavi’s brother Santosh and his associates attacked Babu with sickles and fled the place,” Nizamabad Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) B Prakash told Siasat.com.

A murder case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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YouTuber Vaishnavi’s murder

Babu had been accused of killing his wife, Vaishnavi, a YouTuber who was four months pregnant, at their residence in Madhapur village of Korutla mandal in Jagtial district on March 17. Police had said Babu, who worked on a contractual basis at a government hospital, stabbed Vaishnavi around 4 am and fled the house.

In a video shared on social media at the time, Vaishnavi’s mother had alleged that Babu and his family were responsible for her daughter’s death. “Babu’s mother was not on good terms with my daughter, and they killed her,” she had said.