Pregnant YouTuber stabbed to death by husband in Jagtial

A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitaand further action will be taken based on the postmortem report.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 1:41 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 2:37 pm IST
YouTuber Vaishnavi
Vaishnavi

Hyderabad: A 4-month-pregnant YouTuber was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband in Telangana’s Jagtial district on Tuesday, March 17.

The deceased was identified as 19-year-old  Vaishnavi. The incident occurred at the Madhapur village of Korutla mandal. According to the police, Vaishnavi’s husband, Hari Babu, worked on a contractual basis at a government hospital.

Babu stabbed her at 4:00 AM and fled the house. In a video shared on social media. Vaishnavi’s mother alleged that Babu and his family were responsible for her daughter’s death. “Babu’s mother was not on good terms with my daughter, and they killed her,” the woman said.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, the Korutla police said, “The attack happened early morning, the postmortem is underway, and the police has vbeen deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incident.”

A case of murder has been registered under section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhitaand further action will be taken based on the postmortem report.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th March 2026 1:41 pm IST|   Updated: 17th March 2026 2:37 pm IST

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