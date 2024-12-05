Over 10.5 lakh beneficiaries avail free electricity in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Gruha Jyoti scheme, introduced in March, has provided free electricity to 10.52 lakh beneficiaries in Greater Hyderabad, according to electricity officials.

Under this initiative, electricity consumers with food security cards who consume less than 200 units of power per month are eligible for zero electricity bills.

By November, the number of beneficiaries increased by 20.71%, and the total zero-rated electricity bills issued in December are expected to surpass one crore.

Greater Hyderabad has over 50 lakh household electricity consumers across 10 circles. This number grows annually by approximately two lakh. Currently, 20% of these consumers receive zero-rated electricity bills.

Interestingly, five suburban circles in the city have more than one lakh beneficiaries each. In contrast, the South Circle of Hyderabad, home to many migrants from districts, has 98,441 beneficiaries, the highest among urban areas. This represents a 54.07% increase in beneficiaries since March, when the number stood at 63,895.

However, the Banjara Hills Circle has the lowest number of beneficiaries, with only 36,657 availing the scheme.

Despite the scheme’s success, officials noted that over two lakh eligible consumers are missing out because their electricity usage exceeds the 200-unit limit. Officials urge such consumers to reduce their power consumption to qualify for the scheme.

The Gruha Jyoti scheme continues to be a key initiative by the Telangana government for reducing the financial burden on low-income households and promoting efficient electricity usage in the city.