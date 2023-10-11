Over 110 BJP candidates will lose deposits in Telangana polls: KTR hits out at Shah

Hyderabad: Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s barbs targeted at K Chandrasekhar Rao led BRS government in Telangana, state minister and Chief Minister’s son KTR on Tuesday said that misleading people won’t work in the poll-bound state and that this time more than 110 of Bharatiya Janata Party’s candidates will lose their deposits in the November 30 polls.

This comes after Amit Shah while addressing ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Telangana’s Adilabad came down heavily on the KCR government.

Also Read KCR only worked to make his son Telangana CM: Amit Shah

Shah said that KCR’s goal is to make his son KTR the Chief Minister of the state.

In response to it, KTR said, “We would like to ask Amit Shah (to) name one state in India where per capita income grew by over 300 per cent. Show me one such BJP-ruled or Congress-ruled state.

Telangana is one state which is making unprecedented development…Show me one BJP-ruled state that has performed better than Telangana.”

He said that coming here again and again, giving speeches and misleading people won’t work.

“Coming here again and again, giving speeches and misleading people won’t work in Telangana.

Their (BJP) party did the same in 2018 and out of their 119 candidates, 108 lost their deposits…Nobody in Telangana takes seriously what Amit Shah or Narendra Modi say. Once again more than 110 of their candidates will lose their deposits,” KTR added.

Moreover, accusing the KCR government of running on the instructions of AIMIM, Shah, during his address said that the steering of BRS’ car is in the hands of Asaduddin Owaisi.

“His (KCR) election symbol is an ambassador car. But the steering of that car is with Owaisi,” the Union Home Minister said.

Taking exception to it, KTR said, “The steering of our party lies in our hands and those of KCR. But unfortunately, BJP’s steering has gone into the hands of Adani. Amit Shah should take note of this.”

Moreover, Shah also attacked Congress, saying that when elections come, Congress people come wearing new clothes.

“Rahul Gandhi has also started visiting here. I would like to ask him – when there was UPA Government, in 2013-14 what was the budget for tribal welfare? Only Rs 24,000 Crores. By 2023-24, PM Modi increased the budget for tribal welfare to Rs 1,24,000 Crores,” he had said.

Amit Shah on Tuesday addressed ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ public event in Telangana’s Adilabad saying that CM KCR goal is to make his son KTR the Chief Minister.

“The CM (K. Chandrashekar Rao) has just one goal – to make his son KTR the Chief Minister. Our goal is to provide employment and education to every tribal youth in Adilabad and water in the farms of farmers,” Amit Shah said while addressing a ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ public event in Telangana’s Adilabad.

Continuing his attack against the KCR government, Amit Shah asked the public whether they wanted to bring the KCR government once again or the government of lotus (Kamal ki sarkaar).

“Election Commission announced the dates for the Telangana election yesterday. Tell me do you want to bring KCR government once again? Do you want to bring the ‘Lotus government’ under the leadership of PM Modi? Your answer says that BJP government is going to be formed here on 3rd December,” Amit Shah said.

He further promised that if the BJP forms the government, all districts of the state will celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day on September 17.

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned for the upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30. The counting of votes will be done on December 3, the poll body added.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election.

In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came at a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent