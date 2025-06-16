Over 12 lakh cases settled in Telangana National Lok Adalat

Hyderabad: The National Lok Adalat held across Telangana on Saturday achieved major success by settling over 12.48 lakh cases in a single day. These included 4.63 lakh pre-litigation cases and 7.85 lakh pending court cases.

The initiative was conducted under the supervision of Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court, Justice Sujoy Paul, and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili.

Justice Sujoy Paul praised the Lok Adalat system for encouraging peaceful settlements and helping maintain personal and social relationships. He also noted the success of community mediation programs introduced in districts like Nizamabad and Kamareddy, especially for resolving family and matrimonial disputes at the local level.

A notable settlement took place in Kamareddy, where the family of a deceased police constable received Rs 1.4 crore in a motor accident compensation case. This was one of the highest awards of the day and a major milestone for the District Legal Services Authority.

In total, the Lok Adalat awarded compensation worth Rs 935 crore to beneficiaries across Telangana.