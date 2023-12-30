Over 1,200 kids who went missing in Karnataka remain untraced

Bengaluru: Karnataka is witnessing a rising number of cases of missing children, with a staggering 1,200 children still untraced over the past five years. The worrying statistics reveal that the whereabouts of 347 boys and 853 girls are still unknown, prompting concerns about child safety and human trafficking.

Government data indicates that in 2018, as many as 325 boys and 445 girls were reported missing, with 23 boys and 9 girls still untraced. The numbers increased in 2019, with as many as 813 boys and 1,311 girls reported missing. While most were found, 49 boys and 35 girls remain missing. In 2020, 421 boys and 1,136 girls were reported missing, with 21 boys and 37 girls still untraced. In 2021, the figures showed 488 boys and 1,630 girls missing, with 28 boys and 64 girls still not found.

The most recent data for 2022 and 2023 highlights that out of 5,144 reported missing children, 934 are yet to be traced. Among them, 347 are boys, and 853 are girls, which takes the total number of missing children in the state to more than 1,200.

To address this issue, the government has established 35 anti-trafficking units under the Nirbhaya Nidhi initiative, focusing on combating human trafficking. These units play a crucial role in detecting cases of child disappearance and trafficking.

The Karnataka home department, responsible for law and order, highlights ongoing efforts to trace missing children, including daily patrols at bus stations, railway stations, and other areas frequented by women and children. Additionally, the installation of CCTV cameras at crucial locations aims to enhance surveillance and aid in tracking missing children.

As the numbers persist, the state authorities are working diligently to raise awareness, implement preventive measures, and enhance coordination to address the critical issue of missing children and potential human trafficking. The focus remains on ensuring the safety and well-being of the state’s children.