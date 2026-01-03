Over 14,000 screened for TB using ‘AI’ in Thane district

Thane district’s mobile AI units identified over 2,000 suspected TB cases last year.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd January 2026 1:32 pm IST
Doctor examining lungs x-ray scan in his office in hospital
Thane: The administration in Maharashtra’s Thane district has screened more than 14,000 people for tuberculosis using cutting-edge artificial intelligence-based handheld X-ray machines as part of the initiative to eradicate the disease, an official said on Saturday.

The Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP), in a release, said that the district administration has deployed mobile AI units to every village and identified 2,493 suspected cases of TB last year.

The campaign has shown significant activity in Badlapur, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Murbad, and Shahapur, with Bhiwandi and Murbad reporting higher detection rates due to intensified focused screening, the release said.

“The integration of AI-based handheld X-ray machines alongside traditional sputum testing is proving to be a game-changer in Thane. It allows us to reach high-risk populations in remote areas and bring patients under immediate care,” it stated.

The health department has been providing state-of-the-art tests and specialised care for drug-resistant TB, it said.

