Over 18K Gurukul seats filled in Phase 1 admissions in Telangana

Hyderabad: As many as 18,401 seats across all Gurukul educational institutions under the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) have been filled in Phase 1 of admissions, SC and ST Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said on Friday, May 29.

The minister revealed the results of the entrance examinations for Intermediate first year in Sainik Schools, Centre of Excellence (COE), Non-COE and Vocational Junior Colleges at the Secretariat.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to providing corporate-level quality education to the poor, Dalit, tribal and backward classes students completely free of cost and making Gurukul educational institutions an ideal for the country.

The admission notification for the 2026-27 academic year was released on April 5, and online applications were accepted from April 6 to May 25.

A total of 45,357 applications were received from across the state, of which 21,447 were for the MPC (Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry) group, 17,400 for the BiPC (Biology, Physics and Chemistry) group, and 6,510 applications were received for the MEC (Mathematics, Economics and Commerce) CEC (Civics, Economics and Commerce) and HEC (History, Economics and Civics) groups together, Minister Adluri said.

For 19,740 seats that are available in Gurukul educational institutions, 39,052 students appeared for the entrance examination on May 15, registering an attendance of 86.09 per cent.

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A total of 8,156 out of 8,440 seats have been filled for the MPC group, 7,425 out of 8,280 seats have been filled for the BiPC group, 377 out of 520 seats have been filled for the MEC group and 1,500 out of 1,520 seats have been filled in the CEC group.

For HEC, 257 out of 280 seats have been filled, and 686 out of 700 seats have been filled for vocational courses. A total of 1,339 seats are left for admissions.

Minister Adluri Laxman appealed to the students to complete their admissions in their respective colleges by June 7 with the necessary certificates.

He added that social welfare gurukul students are achieving excellent results at the national level, with 337 students qualifying for JEE Main-2026 and 525 students qualifying for last year’s JEE Advanced.

Center of Excellence colleges are competing with corporate colleges in national-level exams like IIT-JEE, NEET, NDA, and CLAT by bringing out hidden talent in students from rural, Dalit and tribal areas, the minister said.