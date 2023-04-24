Over 1cr families participate in YSRCP survey in Andhra Pradesh 

Amaravati: Over one crore families in Andhra Pradesh participated in the survey undertaken by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) during the last 15 days.

Two weeks after launching a one of its kind mega people’s survey named Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagan Anna is our future), the YSRCP on Monday released an interim report. It claimed to have received a positive response on ground.

The party held several press conferences across various assembly constituencies to celebrate a significant milestone.

Vijayawada West MLA Vellampalli Srinivas said that the results of the mega survey reflect the public’s opinion and they are nothing but extraordinary.

“In just the first 15 days, one crore families participated in the survey and over 79 lakh missed calls have been received in support of CM Jagananna’s government,” he said.

Elaborating on the objective of the campaign, Macherla MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said that YSRCP’s aim was to survey 100 per household in the state (all 1.65 crore families in the state).

The party leaders invited all to visit any village secretariat and see the response for themselves.

“CM Jagan is a credible leader who has ushered in the era of welfare. The recent exit poll results of a national TV channel which predicted an overwhelming majority for YSRCP in the upcoming polls is proof of that,” said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Hitting out at the Opposition, Kamalapuram MLA Ravindranath Reddy said that the Opposition is having sleepless nights because of the positive feedback that the Jagananne Maa Bhavishyathu is getting on ground, especially in Assembly constituencies that are traditionally considered to be Opposition strongholds.

YSRCP plans to reveal the final results of the mega survey on April 29.

The party on April 7 launched the survey, in a massive exercise to reach out to five crore people ahead of next year’s elections.

About 7 lakh grassroots workers will reach out to all 1.65 crore households in the state, covering five crore population.

This is claimed to be the most expensive and on-ground campaign done by any political party in the country.

The visiting party workers are explaining to the people about a comparison between YSRCP and TDP governments by showing a pamphlet.

The workers are carrying Praja Maddathu Pusthakam or survey questionnaire for feedback. People are being asked five questions including the question whether they trust Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for their future.

At the end of the survey, the party workers would request the public to give a missed call to the party dedicated mobile number 8296082960.

As soon as they give a missed call, a voice call of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy would be received by the caller, as a token of thanks.