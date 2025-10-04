Over 2 million rally across Italy in strike backing Gaza aid mission

Rome: More than 2 million people across Italy rallied in over 100 cities Friday for a one-day general strike to support the residents of Gaza and a humanitarian aid mission, Italy’s largest union said.

Italian unions proclaimed the strike after the Global Sumud Flotilla that was trying to break Israel’s naval blockade to deliver aid to Gaza was intercepted by Israeli naval forces Wednesday night. Protests and demonstrations have sprung up all over Europe and globally since then, but they have been particularly strong in Italy.

🚨 Over 2 million people across Italy rallied in more than 100 cities on Friday, as the country’s largest unions staged a nationwide general strike in solidarity with Gaza and the Global Sumud Flotilla.



➤ Rome: CGIL union estimated 300,000 in the capital, where streets were… pic.twitter.com/QviE3tth6i — Drop Site (@DropSiteNews) October 3, 2025

Italy’s conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni had sharply criticised the strike. She anticipated it would cause widespread disruption across the country and said it was politically motivated and targeted her right-wing government.

According to the CGIL union, 300,000 people marched through the streets of Rome alone, while the national average participation in the general strike stood at around 60 per cent, halting all the main services in key sectors including transportation and schools.

Also Read Israel intercepts last Gaza aid flotilla vessel

In Florence, protesters approached the gates of the Italian national soccer team’s training centre to demand its upcoming World Cup qualifier against Israel not be played because of the war in Gaza.

Italy is scheduled to host Israel in Udine on October 14. But UEFA is considering suspending Israel over the war. The players were not at the Coverciano training centre in Florence, but the squad will convene there on Monday.

Protesters appeared to behave peacefully on the opposite side of the street from the soccer complex, holding aloft a banner that read in Italian, “Let’s stop Zionism with the resistance.”

Italy general strike against the genocide in Gaza – huge demos everywhere (Rome 300k, Milan 150k, Bologna and Florence 100k each, Naples 80k, etc) 2 million in total- roads, railways, harbours all blocked – the power of the working class pic.twitter.com/Zvs7KxHJ9a — Jorge Martin ☭ (@marxistJorge) October 3, 2025

On Friday morning, around 100,000 people participated in a rally in the northern city of Milan. Clashes there briefly erupted after a group of protesters blocking the city’s highway started throwing bottles at police, who responded with smoke bombs.

Isolated scuffles also happened in Turin, Bologna and Naples but the majority of the protests were peaceful.

“I still believe that all this brings no benefit to the Palestinian people. On the other hand, I understand that it will cause a lot of problems for the Italian people,” Meloni told reporters Thursday, condemning the strike. “Revolutions and long weekends don’t go well together.”

The Italian leader has been facing mounting pressure to change Italy’s stance as a longtime supporter of Israel in the Gaza conflict, as growing calls have emerged to stop the massive humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.