Sailing in high-risk zone: Global Sumud Flotilla less than 90 nautical miles from Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza, has entered what organisers describe as a “high-risk zone,” sailing less than 90 nautical miles (166 kilometers) from the besieged territory.

In a statement on Wednesday, October 1, the flotilla confirmed that participants remained calm overnight despite intimidation attempts by the Israeli military. Safety procedures were followed and all crew members are reported safe.

“Our resilience and commitment carried us through the darkness. Far from deterring us, these threats have strengthened our determination to continue,” the organisers said.

“We sail on with renewed resolve to break the siege, deliver aid, and uphold our mission of non-violent solidarity with the people of Gaza,” it added.

The organisers noted that the flotilla has now sailed beyond the point where the vessel Madleen was previously intercepted by Israeli forces, though they stressed the need for vigilance as the mission advances closer to Gaza.

According to reports, reconnaissance drones were spotted flying at medium altitudes over the fleet’s vessels as the ships pressed forward. Activists on board the Alma reportedly threw their phones into the sea in accordance with protocol, which requires such action once a vessel is confirmed to have been intercepted.

Supporters worldwide have been urged to follow the journey live and call on their governments to safeguard the humanitarian mission.

At dawn on Wednesday, organisers reported that Israeli naval vessels circled the flotilla’s lead boats, Alma and Sirius, for several minutes, disabling communications and forcing evasive manoeuvres to avoid collision. Brazilian activist Thiago Ávila said on X that the ships’ communication systems were damaged, though no injuries occurred.