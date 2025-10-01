Israeli naval vessels intimidate two lead boats of Gaza-bound flotilla

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) on Wednesday, October 1, reported intensifying encounters with Israeli naval forces as it sails towards Gaza. With less than 145 nautical miles to Gaza, the flotilla has entered a high-risk zone where previous missions have faced attacks.

In its latest statement, the flotilla confirmed that Israeli vessels had circled its lead boats, Alma and Sirius, for several minutes, disabling communications and forcing evasive manoeuvres to avoid collision.

In a post on X, Brazilian activist Thiago Avila said that communication systems were damaged, though no injuries were reported. The flotilla vowed to continue its mission despite what it called Israeli “threats and tactics of intimidation.”

https://twitter.com/thiagoavilabr/status/1973236345595449534?t=D8AUuvZINHpDHfUVdVNuxg&s=19

Taking to Instagram, German activist Yasemin Acar released a video message describing a military vessel following closely behind.

“Right behind us there is a military vessel. They are intercepting us. We do not know how they will intercept us. I only see one big military vessel. They have their lights off,” Acar said, adding that passengers were instructed to put on life vests as a precaution.

She added that any attack by the occupation forces on boats while they are in international waters would constitute a new war crime, warning of the repercussions of violating international law at sea.

In a post on X, Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged “absolute respect” for the flotilla, warning that any attack on the non-violent, civilian mission would violate international law.

He noted the crew remain in life jackets amid fears of Israeli interception, including two Colombians on board.

La Global Sumud Flotilla ha entrado en zona de alto riesgo en el Mediterráneo. Aumenta la actividad de drones y se han detectado embarcaciones desconocidas en el radar. Todos los tripulantes permanecen con chalecos puestos ante una posible intercepción israelí.



Exigimos respeto… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) October 1, 2025

Earlier on Wednesday, European Member of Parliament Emma Fourreau said that “a military ship has reportedly left the port of Ashdod in Israel to intercept us!”

“This is illegal, we are counting on your mobilisation to ensure our journey to Gaza!,” Fourreau said in a post on X.

L’attaque israélienne est imminente ! Plusieurs bateaux militaires seraient en train de se rapprocher de la flottille ! pic.twitter.com/exlIWjWSHV — Rima Hassan (@RimaHas) October 1, 2025

Flotilla accuses Italy of sabotage

On Tuesday, September 30, the GSF accused the Italian government of attempting to “sabotage” its humanitarian mission to Gaza. In a statement, organisers revealed they had been informed by the Italian Foreign Ministry that an Italian navy vessel shadowing the flotilla would soon offer activists the option to abandon ship before entering a “critical zone” near Gaza.

“Let us be absolutely clear: this is not protection, it is sabotage,” the statement read, calling it an attempt to “demoralise and fracture a peaceful humanitarian mission that governments have failed to take on themselves.”

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur for Palestine, has condemned the Italian government’s decision to pull back from the flotilla as it nears the so-called “danger zone” off Gaza’s coast.

In a post on X, Albanese wrote, “As the Flotilla prepares to enter Gaza waters with their humanitarian mission, the Italian government prepares to abandon them, leaving Israel free to commit further violations, and carry on the genocide undisturbed.”

🇮🇹 Mentre la Flotilla si accinge ad entrare nelle acque territoriali di Gaza con il suo carico umanitario, il governo italiano si prepara ad abbandonarla, lasciando campo libero all’ennesima violazione di Israele, che gli permetterà di proseguire il genocidio indisturbato. https://t.co/5sMiJF5Q2e pic.twitter.com/DtmIupDU4Y — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) September 30, 2025

Italy and Spain have been shadowing the flotilla with naval ships since last week, following reported attacks on the convoy.

About Global Sumud Flotilla

The GSF — the largest civilian convoy ever assembled — departed from Barcelona on August 31, carrying 497 people aboard 44 ships, with one more vessel expected to join. The participants come from over 40 countries and include activist Greta Thunberg, several current members of national and European parliaments, and Nkosi Zwelivelile Mandela, grandson of Nelson Mandela.

The flotilla’s mission is to challenge Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.

Since March 2, 2025, the Israeli government blocked all aid entering Gaza, including fuel, in flagrant violation of international humanitarian law.

In late May, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation was launched. Its mission was to establish “secure distribution centers” for Palestinians to go and receive food.

Since May 27, over 2,500 Palestinians seeking aid have been killed near GHF sites, reportedly by the Israel Defense Forces and armed US contractors, says the UN.