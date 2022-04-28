Over 2 mn pray at Makkah’s Grand Mosque on 27th night of Ramzan

Riyadh: More than two million worshippers attended Qiyam Al Layl prayers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah on Wednesday, the 27th night of Ramzan 1443, believed to likely be Laylat al-Qadr.

The Grand Mosque and its courtyard were overflowed with the worshipers who came to pray Isha and the special night prayers of Taraweeh and Qiyam Al Layl.

Worshipers perform Qiyam Al Layl prayers, which translates to “standing during the night” and are prayers that begin after midnight and end before Fajr prayers (dawn prayers).

Laylat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, is when Quran was revealed to the Prophet Mohammed. The exact day upon which it falls is not known but the prophet said it falls on an odd-numbered night during the last 10 days of Ramzan.

The Saudi authorities ensured meticulous and flawless security arrangements for the smooth flow of worshipers to enable them to spend the night in a highly spiritual and serene atmosphere.

Preparations for 27th night of Ramzan

Here’s an eagle-eye view of Makkah on the 27th night of Ramzan:

More than 2 million pilgrims and visitors attended Qiyam Al Layl Prayers in Masjid Al Haram, Makkah on the 27th Night of Ramzan. (Photo: Reasahalharmain/Twitter)

Ecstatic worshippers in the Grand Mosque in Makkah Al-Mukkarramah lined up shoulder-to-shoulder to perform Qiyam Al Layl prayers. (Photo: SPA)

Watch here:

Now: Masjid Al Haram reaches capacity on Night 27 of #Ramadan 1443, pic.twitter.com/VTpfl2pxl7 — Haramain Sharifain (@hsharifain) April 27, 2022

Night 27|| Light rain during tahajjud! pic.twitter.com/33LqVUmQ1X — The Holy Mosque's (@theholymosques) April 27, 2022