Over 25,000 candidates complete One Time Registration, says TSPSC

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Saturday said that 25,194 students have enrolled themselves through the One Time Registration form (OTR).

Similarly, 72,692 candidates have edited their OTR forms. So far, over 25 lakh candidates have registered in the OTR which was introduced by the TSPSC in view of the Presidential order of 2018.

As per the new Presidential Order 2018, the 10 districts, two zones, and one multi-zone in Telangana were re-organised as 33 districts, seven zones, and two multi zones.

The local candidature of candidates will be decided as per the order. Candidates can register or edit the OTR on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/