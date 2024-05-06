Over 30 LS seats from Bengal assured this time, says Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the BJP’s victory in over 30 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal was assured this time.

“We are confident of our victory in at least 30 seats. It is also quite possible that the total seats won by BJP from the state this time reaches 35,” the Union Home Minister told media persons on the sidelines of a roadshow in West Bengal’s Krishnagar Lok Sabha constituency in support of BJP candidate Amrita Roy.

Addressing the rally, the Home Minister said, “I am overwhelmed by the enthusiastic participation of this large crowd in this roadshow. I want to ask you whether illegal infiltration in West Bengal should be stopped or not. Whether CAA should be implemented or not? Whether this hooliganism should be stopped or not? Whether this era of corruption should end or not?”

He also said that Trinamool Congress can’t relieve the people of the state from such menaces. He also appealed to the people to vote without fear, since the Election Commission of India (ECI) this time has made watertight security arrangements in the state.

“There is no need to fear the hooligans pampered by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. They will not be able to harm you this time because of the security arrangements,” the Union Home Minister said.

The Home Minister is also slated to address an election meeting at Durgapur in West Burdwan district later in the day.

In 2019 the BJP won 18 seats out of 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.